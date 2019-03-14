हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin released on bail

Lori Loughlin released on bail
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Los Angeles: "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin was released from prison after being granted bail at $1 million over a college cheating scam.

Loughlin, who appeared in a federal court here on Wednesday, was granted permission to travel to British Columbia for a film project, reports bbc.com.

Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and fellow actress Felicity Huffman among 50 other people were charged in an alleged criminal enterprise to get their children into top US colleges.

According to the authorities, Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to have their two daughters admitted into the University of Southern California (USC) as fake rowing team recruits.

 

