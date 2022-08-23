Mumbai: Kishore Bhanushali, who`s a lookalike of late Bollywood actor Dev Anand, says that he had to struggle a lot for getting opportunities in the entertainment industry because of his resemblance to the late actor.

The actor is currently seen as Commissioner Resham Pal Singh in `Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai`.

He says: "I had to struggle to get work. Many people will not believe it, but I lost many acting opportunities because of being a look-alike of Dev Sahab. But I never gave up on trying. I always believed that where there is a will, there is a way. So, I never stopped, and slowly things turned out in my favour."

Kishore recalls his first meeting with the `Guide` actor and shares: "I was very young when I first met Dev Anand Sir and told him about my interest in acting, and he advised me to first complete my studies before I enter this world. My love for him and my passion for acting kept me going.Today I perform a three-hour stand-up comedy show called `Kishore ki Awaaz Dev ka Andaaz,` in which, along with doing comedy, I also sing. I have been in show business for over three decades now, and, thanks to Dev Ji, I managed to make a name for myself."

The `Hum Hain Khalnayak` fame further shares how he got an opportunity to be part of the popular sitcom `Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai` and adds: "My journey with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai started because of Aasif Sheikh, whom I have known for many years and a dear friend."He introduced me to Shashank Bali, the show`s director, for various roles in the show. Shashank Ji immediately cast me to play Anita Bhabi`s (Saumya Tandon) uncle for one day, and then I got a call to play the commissioner, Resham Pal Singh, in the show.

"Post that, I also got cast in `Happu Ki Ultan Paltan` in 2019. And now I am doing two shows playing a similar character, and I am grateful."

He reveals: "I never intended to pursue a career in acting. I believe I was born to run my small family business. But when I was young, I remember one boy telling me that I looked like Dev Anand. I had no idea who he was because, at the time, we only knew Rajesh Khanna Ji as a superstar. Then, out of curiosity, I watched one of his films, `Yeh Gulistan Hamara`, for the first time I saw Dev Anand.I remember I saw that film during my school vacation, and then I went on to see `Jewel Thief`, and I gradually realised that yes, I do resemble him. Then I began imitating him standing in front of the mirror, and now it`s been 50 years that my name has been linked to his name, and people know me as Dev Anand`s doppelganger," he concludes.