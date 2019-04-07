Lots of positive stuff for female stars in showbiz: SRK

London: Shah Rukh Khan feels the attitude towards women is changing for good in India. The Indian superstar says there are lots of positive developments for female actors in the film industry.

The actor expressed his views on the changing gender dynamics in Indian entertainment industry in an interview to BBC Asian Network. He was in London to receive an honorary doctorate in Philanthropy from The University of Law, London.

"The roles of women and the kind of attitude you have at the workplace for women is changing for positive," Shah Rukh is seen saying in the video shared on the official Twitter handle of BBC Asian Network.

"There will be discrepancies and ups and downs too. There were times when I was working in the 1990s that if a lady got married, she normally did not have the opportunity to come back and act in a film.

"But now they are married and acting in films and its so seamless and nice, so I think lots of positive stuff for female actors in the film industry," he added.

On the film front, Shah Rukh has failed to generate box office hits despite his wide fan following and 'superstar' status. With "Dilwale", "Fan", "Raees", "Jab Harry Met Sejal" and last year's "Zero", Shah Rukh's projects have failed to elicit the expected response back-to-back.

There was some respite for him with "Dear Zindagi", but the film was about the journey of Alia Bhatt's character Kaira and his role was more about helping Kaira discover happiness. He was also seen in hit film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" in a special and brief role.

What will his next role be?

"My next role will be as sexy as my last one. So you want me to be a sexy father, a sexy hero, sexy whatever you want me to be. My next role will be as sexy as you want me to be," he said.

"When I meet people around the world, they will turn around and say ‘your films makes us happy'. And that is very encouraging. But I want to now make people happy personally and change their lives," he said.

On being asked about filmmakers' fight with the Indian censor board, the superstar said: "There are going to be issues between creative people and what they want to say but I would say no filmmaker, ever, I think wants to disturb the sensibilities of the audience. People are changing, society is changing but culturally I think we are a very strong nation and I think that needs to be respected always."

Over the years, Shah Rukh has established himself as a successful actor, film producer, television host, philanthropist and an entrepreneur.

The "My Name Is Khan" actor has also earned love for championing human rights in India. He has lent support to the Indian government's campaigns, including Pulse Polio and National Aids Control Organization. He has worked closely with several charitable foundations, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Shah Rukh's non-profit organisation Meer Foundation primarily works with acid attack victims and aims to initiate change at the ground level to build a world that empowers women. He was honoured with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos for his work towards acid attack survivors.