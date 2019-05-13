Love gets toxic for Shahid Kapoor in 'Kabir Singh' trailer

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh avatar is stubborn, self-destructive and very angry. But not without a cause.

The trailer of the much-awaited remake was launched on Monday, and it gave a sneak peak into the life of Dr. Kabir Rajveer Singh.

As expected, the trailer is high on the use of alcohol, nicotine and drugs -- as highlighted in the teaser -- but what sets it apart is that the trailer also shares the reason behind Kabir's enraged state of mind.

It begins with Kabir enquiring about a girl at a clinic on the phone, following which he puts ice in his jeans.

Throughout the over two-minute long trailer, one finds that Kabir is angry, very angry -- and that is due to the way his relationship ends with Preeti, essayed by Kiara Advani.

Be it as a person who is letting his life slip away high on drugs and other substances, or someone who is teaching Preeti, or when he runs after his maid just because she broke a glass or when he is fighting for his love or when he asks Preeti if she has the same madness for him as he has -- there are many shades of Kabir in the trailer.

After acing in intense projects like "Kaminey", "Haider" and "Udta Punjab", Shahid gets into the skin of Kabir effortlessly.

He wins over as a lover boy when Kiara asks him what does he like in her, and he says, "I love the way you breathe". He is convincing as an angry young man when he shows his rage, and as a man with a broken heart trying to nurse it with alcohol.

The lyrics of a song -- "Dard tumhara badan mein mere zehr ki tarah utar raha hai" and "Kyun bichhadna hai zaruri yeh sawaal aaye" -- puts forward his state of heart in the right way as he is seen trashing people and wandering on the roads aimlessly.

"Kabir Singh" is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film "Arjun Reddy" that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga.

Social media loved Shahid's angry avatar.

"'Kabir Singh' trailer is out and is top notch. Sandeep has carved out another Arjun Reddy through Shahid and has confirmed a sure super-hit Excited to watch this version too," one Twitter user wrote.

"This is so good. Shahid Kapoor you are on fire man... feels like blockbuster on its way for you," another user posted.

The trailer ends with Shahid saying that "he is not a rebel without a cause". And sure enough, one would find whether it's a worthy cause once the movie is out.