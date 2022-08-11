‘Love you three,’ Sara Ali Khan wishes her brothers on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan never fails to amaze her fans with her pictures! On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the actress took to her Instagram stories to send good wishes to her brothers Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir.

Penning a heartfelt note for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress wrote, "Happiest Rakhi to the bestest brother in the whole wide universe. I love you so much more than you know. Missing you extra today. Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter. I promise to break whoever and whatever tries to hurt you (unless it's the phone that's shooting our knock knock jokes)." She also shared a collage of pictures with him.

In the next story, she shared a picture with all three of them and captioned it as, “Happiest Rakhi to these Darling Boys. Love you three.”

Sara also gave her fans a glimpse of her close-knit relation with brother Ibrahim as she reposted a story shared by him on his private account.

Both Sara and Ibrahim share a lovely relation with their half-siblings Taimur and Jeh. They are often seen having fun with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. She is also working on ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, just wrapped up the shoot of ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ where he assisted director Karan Johar.