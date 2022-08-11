NewsLifestylePeople
RAKSHA BANDHAN

‘Love you three,’ Sara Ali Khan wishes her brothers on Raksha Bandhan

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share Raksha Bandhan wishes for brothers Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 10:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

‘Love you three,’ Sara Ali Khan wishes her brothers on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan never fails to amaze her fans with her pictures! On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the actress took to her Instagram stories to send good wishes to her brothers Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir.  

Penning a heartfelt note for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress wrote, "Happiest Rakhi to the bestest brother in the whole wide universe. I love you so much more than you know. Missing you extra today. Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter. I promise to break whoever and whatever tries to hurt you (unless it's the phone that's shooting our knock knock jokes)." She also shared a collage of pictures with him. 

In the next story, she shared a picture with all three of them and captioned it as, “Happiest Rakhi to these Darling Boys. Love you three.” 

Sara also gave her fans a glimpse of her close-knit relation with brother Ibrahim as she reposted a story shared by him on his private account.  

Both Sara and Ibrahim share a lovely relation with their half-siblings Taimur and Jeh. They are often seen having fun with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.  

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. She is also working on ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, just wrapped up the shoot of ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ where he assisted director Karan Johar.

Live Tv

Raksha BandhanSara Ali KhanIbrahim Ali Khansaif ali khan childBaby Taimur Ali Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar compete with Modi in 2024 elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Freebie politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?