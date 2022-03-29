हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kim sharma

‘Love you to bits,’ Kim Sharma celebrates a year of dating Leander Paes

"Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits," writes Kim Sharma for Leander Paes.

‘Love you to bits,’ Kim Sharma celebrates a year of dating Leander Paes

New Delhi: Actress Kim Sharma is head over heels in love with her boyfriend and tennis star Leander Paes. The couple completed one year of togetherness on Monday (March 28) and Kim took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo album with Leander. In one photo, she can be seen giving Leander warm kisses on the cheek and in another he can be seen giving a peck on her cheek. Kim and Leander can also be seen enjoying hotdogs together. In another photo, the two are enjoying a romantic dance. Kim also shared a picture of her wearing a bikini and chilling on Leander’s arms.

Check out her mushy photo album:

Kim also penned a heart-warming note with the photos. “Happy anniversary Charles 365 days ! Endless moments of happiness and learnings .Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich @leanderpaes,” she wrote. The ‘Mohabbatein’ actress' friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory notes.

Amrita Arora, Mushtaq Sheikh, Ujjwala Raut also reacted to the post.

The rumours of Kim and Leander seeing each other first came out in August 2021, when their photos from an outing in Goa surfaced online. The two have however been very open about their relationship and often posts pictures with each other on Instagram.

On New Year’s, Kim shared a series of photos with Leander and captioned it, “Walking into #2022 like Happy new year to all you lovelies . I wish us health of mind and body and contentment in every experience. Love and light . Thank you for all your love @leanderpaes”.

Kim Sharma was previously dating actor Harshvardhan Rane. But the two broke up in 2019.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
kim sharmaLeander PaesKim Sharma bikini photo
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Will Smith's slapping incident at Oscars 2022, wants him to enter ‘Lock Upp’

Must Watch

PT4M40S

Russia-Ukraine Talks Today: Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul