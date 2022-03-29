‘Love you to bits,’ Kim Sharma celebrates a year of dating Leander Paes

New Delhi: Actress Kim Sharma is head over heels in love with her boyfriend and tennis star Leander Paes. The couple completed one year of togetherness on Monday (March 28) and Kim took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo album with Leander. In one photo, she can be seen giving Leander warm kisses on the cheek and in another he can be seen giving a peck on her cheek. Kim and Leander can also be seen enjoying hotdogs together. In another photo, the two are enjoying a romantic dance. Kim also shared a picture of her wearing a bikini and chilling on Leander’s arms.

Check out her mushy photo album:

Kim also penned a heart-warming note with the photos. “Happy anniversary Charles 365 days ! Endless moments of happiness and learnings .Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich @leanderpaes,” she wrote. The ‘Mohabbatein’ actress' friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory notes.

Amrita Arora, Mushtaq Sheikh, Ujjwala Raut also reacted to the post.

The rumours of Kim and Leander seeing each other first came out in August 2021, when their photos from an outing in Goa surfaced online. The two have however been very open about their relationship and often posts pictures with each other on Instagram.

On New Year’s, Kim shared a series of photos with Leander and captioned it, “Walking into #2022 like Happy new year to all you lovelies . I wish us health of mind and body and contentment in every experience. Love and light . Thank you for all your love @leanderpaes”.

Kim Sharma was previously dating actor Harshvardhan Rane. But the two broke up in 2019.