Lovebirds KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty papped together as they return after New Year bash in Dubai- PICS

New Delhi: Lovebirds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty celebrated the New Year in Dubai and shared loved-up pictures of their party. The cute couple’s wedding is one of the most awaited events by fans across the nation.

Recently, the duo was clicked by the paparazzi as they came out of the airport. While Athiya was wearing ripped blue jeans with a white top and black leather jacket, Rahul had donned a brown pant with white t-shirt and grey hoodie. The power couple are expected to tie the knot this year.

See the pictures of KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty arriving at the airport

Video of them arriving at the airport

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are often seen hanging out together and keep sharing their loved up pictures on Instagram. The power couple made their relationship official when Rahul attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's debut film ‘Tadap’ in the year 2021. The couple were seen posing together at the event.

On Athiya Shetty’s birthday on November 5, KL Rahul penned a sweet post for her and wrote, "Happy birthday to my (with a joker emoji) you make everything better," along with a red heart emoji. Athiya Shetty made her debut with Salman Khan Films' 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She was last seen in 2019 film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

