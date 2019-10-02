Loved her more than a mother: Neetu Kapoor remembers Krishna Raj Kapoor

Mumbai: Neetu Kapoor remembered her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor on her first death anniversary. The veteran actress said she loved the Bollywood's first lady more than a mother.

Neetu on Tuesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Krishna.

She captioned it: "Loved her more than a mother! It's been a year since she left us I still feel she is around she will always stay in my heart with some wonderful memories... I have never or will meet anyone like her! No malice no negativity only love."

Krishna Kapoor, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away on October 1, 2018 at the age of 87, bringing an end to the second generation of the influential clan.

She is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain.