WARINA HUSSAIN

‘Loveyatri’ actress Warina Hussain spotted at Mumbai airport in neon tank top and denim shorts: Video

Warina Hussain opted for a no fuss, comfy look for her airport look.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

New Delhi: Actress Warina Hussain, who starred opposite Aayush Sharma in romantic drama ‘Loveyatri’ and also did  a special item song called ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday (June 14). The actress grabbed limelight in a neon green tank top that she paired with light washed denim shorts.

Warina rounded off her entire look with a white sling bag which added a proper statement to her entire look. The actress opted for a no-makeup look with just a subtle lipstick and left her tresses open in a straight cut. Warina happily posed for the shutterbugs at the airport. 

Check out her video:

On the work front, the actress has many exciting projects that are coming up, which include web series and films. However, no official announcement has been made by her team until now.

