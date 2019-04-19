'Luka Chuppi' actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon put an end to rumours of a tiff with the cutest Twitter banter ever!

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Luka Chuppi' hit the screens on March 1 and received rave reviews from the audience as well as critics. The film is based on the concept of living in relationships and completed 50 days at the box office today. However, rumours that the lead actors of the film are not on talking terms had been doing rounds recently.

Both Kartik and Kriti have put an end to such rumours with the cutest Twitter banter ever!

It all began when Kartik wrote on Twitter, “Ajii sunti ho !!!Guddu aur Rashmi ke Pyaar ki khabar chapne ki bajaay, Ye kaunsi khabar chhap gayi akhbaar mein Abhi toh humaari shaadi ke '50 days' hue hain bas , aur log afwaahein phailaane lage @kritisanon #LukaChuppi”

Guddu aur Rashmi ke Pyaar ki khabar chapne ki bajaay, Ye kaunsi khabar chhap gayi akhbaar mein Abhi toh humaari shaadi ke '50 days' hue hain bas , aur log afwaahein phailaane lage @kritisanon #LukaChuppi pic.twitter.com/eDBBghMeef — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 19, 2019

Replying to him, Kriti wrote, “Hahaha!! haan main bhi yehi padh rahi hoon.. too much nazar on our ‘duniya’.. anyways.. when are you taking me out to celebrate our 50days Anniversary”

Hahaha!! haan main bhi yehi padh rahi hoon.. too much nazar on our ‘duniya’.. anyways.. when are you taking me out to celebrate our 50days Anniversary?https://t.co/zyoah7EspP — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 19, 2019

And if this wasn't enough to make us all go 'Awww', Kartik sealed the convo with another adorable reply. The actor wrote, “Arey Guddu toh itna uttawla hua pada hai ki abhi le jaayein aapko aur kar le party..Sheher lautte hi dhoom-dhaam se celebrate karenge सपरिवा"

Arey Guddu toh itna uttawla hua pada hai ki abhi le jaayein aapko aur kar le party..Sheher lautte hi dhoom-dhaam se celebrate karenge सपरिवार https://t.co/OSjbaQqLEb — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 19, 2019

Well, that surely puts all rumours to rest. Looks like the actors share a great bond off-screen as well.

Kartik will next be seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', which stars Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019. He is also a part of Imtiaz Ali's next that has Sara Ali Khan as the female lead.

Coming to Kriti, she will next be seen along with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in 'Arjun Patiala'. The actress is also a part of Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat'.