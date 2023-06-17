Vijay Varma On His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘There’s A Lot Of Love’

Bollywood actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now. From being spotted hugging and kissing at a New Year's Eve party to going out on lunch and dinner dates at times, the two have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship. After evading speculation for months, Tamannaah Bhatia finally put the rumours to rest by confirming that she is, in fact, dating Vijay Varma.

Confirming that sparks flew between them on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah went on to call Vijay Varma her “happy place.” Days after Tamannaah’s admission, Vijay, too, opened up on the same. stating that he is very happy about it.

Vijay Varma, who is known for playing some of the most interesting characters on screen, is presently gearing up for Lust Stories 2 alongside Tamannaah. In a recent interview, the actor, on being asked about his dating life, said that he is in a "happy space" right now and with a lot of love in his life.

Vijay Varma opens up on dating Tamannaah Bhatia

Expressing delight over Tamannaah admitting their relationship, Vijay said, "You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy."

Speaking about his bonding with Tamannaah, Vijay said that they have an interesting thing in common, specifically about their journey.

"I am from Hyderabad and came to Mumbai for work, while she is from Mumbai and went to Hyderabad for work. That is our trajectory. We both left our respective cities and moved to other cities for work," he added.

Watch the full interview:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/z6igiB6NUHg" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Tamannaah confirms dating Vijay

Vijay’s comments came days after Tamannaah confirmed their relationship. Speaking to Film Companion, she opened up on how they bonded on the sets of Lust Stories 2, during which she let her guard down and developed a strong liking for Vijay.

"He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place," she said.