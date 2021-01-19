Luv Sinha and producer Nicky Bhagnani in Kashmir for shoot location recce

New Delhi: Producer Nicky Bhagnani and actor Luv Sinha are on an adventurous trip to Kashmir to scout for a shoot location for upcoming web series project. The duo has a project in the works and went to explore the beautiful and picturesque Betaab valley to scout for a location for a shoot.

An explorer at heart, Luv Sinha headed to the snow-capped peaks in Kashmir with the producer friend of his upcoming project. The trip involved exploring the breathtaking landscape as well as photographing the picturesque views from thousands of meters above sea level.

Being one with nature can be quite a difficult task, especially when you have to face the elements. The actor had to brave not just the extreme cold, but also the gusty winds that have the ability to knock you off your feet. In fact, Luv escaped an accident and came out unscathed.

Luv also carried his camera and got some breathtaking shots of the view from thousands of meters above the valleys. We can’t wait to find out what Luv and Nicky are working on together and hopefully we will get more details about their project soon!