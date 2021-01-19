हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Luv Sinha

Luv Sinha and producer Nicky Bhagnani in Kashmir for shoot location recce

An explorer at heart, Luv Sinha headed to the snow-capped peaks in Kashmir with the producer friend of his upcoming project. The trip involved exploring the breathtaking landscape as well as photographing the picturesque views from thousands of meters above sea level. Being one with nature can be quite a difficult task, especially when you have to face the elements. 

Luv Sinha and producer Nicky Bhagnani in Kashmir for shoot location recce

New Delhi: Producer Nicky Bhagnani and actor Luv Sinha are on an adventurous trip to Kashmir to scout for a shoot location for upcoming web series project. The duo has a project in the works and went to explore the beautiful and picturesque Betaab valley to scout for a location for a shoot.

An explorer at heart, Luv Sinha headed to the snow-capped peaks in Kashmir with the producer friend of his upcoming project. The trip involved exploring the breathtaking landscape as well as photographing the picturesque views from thousands of meters above sea level.

Being one with nature can be quite a difficult task, especially when you have to face the elements. The actor had to brave not just the extreme cold, but also the gusty winds that have the ability to knock you off your feet. In fact, Luv escaped an accident and came out unscathed.

Luv also carried his camera and got some breathtaking shots of the view from thousands of meters above the valleys. We can’t wait to find out what Luv and Nicky are working on together and hopefully we will get more details about their project soon! 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Luv SinhaNicky BhagnaniKashmirbetaab valley
Next
Story

Will continue using WhatsApp but open to better substitutes: Himansh Kohli on privacy leak
  • 1,05,81,837Confirmed
  • 1,52,556Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M44S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day