Ekta Kapoor

'M.O.M: Mission Over Mars' is an ode to ISRO scientists

The new web series, "M.O.M: Mission Over Mars", is an ode to the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The show narrates an intriguing tale of four women scientists who, through their brilliance and dedication, chart the journey of the Indian space agency's Mangalyan mission.

&#039;M.O.M: Mission Over Mars&#039; is an ode to ISRO scientists

Mumbai: The new web series, "M.O.M: Mission Over Mars", is an ode to the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The show narrates an intriguing tale of four women scientists who, through their brilliance and dedication, chart the journey of the Indian space agency's Mangalyan mission.

The show producer Ekta Kapoor revealed this while interacting with the media at the trailer launch event of two of her forthcoming web series – "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala" and "M.O.M: Mission Over Mars", on Saturday in Mumbai.

Asked why she chose to go to Mars after making so many family shows, Ekta said: "I haven't reached Mars. India's male and female scientists, ISRO, and 1.3 billion Indians have reached Mars. So, I am part of that proud achievement."

ISRO's women scientist, on November 5 2013, launched Mangalyan into space to reach Mars. India became the first nation in Asia and fourth in the world to reach Mars. Also, India became the first nation to accomplish this scientific feat in its first attempt, using indigenous technology that was advanced and yet the cheapest in the world.

The new Akshay Kumar biggie, "Mission Mangal", released on August 15, also narrates the same story.

Ekta feels the story of ISRO's achievement should be spread across as many platforms as possible. "When I first read about it, people hadn't yet started talking about ISRO that much, and it didn't get much of media coverage. After a week, I watched the documentary about the four women who were involved in the project. ISRO did it in 1/5th budget and in its first attempt. So, I felt proud and started writing the show. Because of various reasons and to maintain secrecy, we can't use a lot of names. So, we decided to do it our way. The show will be an ode to the female scientists and belong to the historical fiction genre," she said.

"M.O.M.: Mission Over Mars" streams on ALT Balaji, and stars Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh.

Ekta KapoorM.O.M: Mission Over MarsSakshi TanwarMona Singh
