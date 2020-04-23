Maanyata Dutt’s comment on Trishala’s old pic with her mom Richa Sharma is winning the internet

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala and his wife Maanyata have been trending for quite some time now and the reason will make you happy. Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter with first wife Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 after battling brain tumour. On Wednesday, Trishala posted a throwback picture with her mother Richa and said, “Mom & I, 1988. RIP Mommy.” The picture was taken in 1988 when Trishala was born. She is cradled in Richa’s arms, who looks lovely in the picture.

Maanyata quickly responded to Trishala’s picture and wrote, “Beautiful,” adding heart emoticons. Sanjay Dutt’s sister-politician Priya Dutt’s also commented on the picture and wrote, “So beautiful, she is an angel in heaven now Trish, always looking over you. She loved you more than anything in this world. God bless her soul.”

Take a look at the picture here:

(Image Courtesy: Instagram/trishaladutt)

Trishala and Maanyata often trend for their sweet Instagram exchanges. They share a mutual admiration club for each other.

Trishala stays in the US. She has been brought up by her maternal grandparents.

Sanjay Dutt married Maanyata in 2008. The couple are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.