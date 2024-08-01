Advertisement
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Madhu Chopra Offers Sneak Peek Into Priyanka Chopra's 'The Bluff' Universe

'The Bluff' is set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, and Priyanka is a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 02:51 PM IST|Source: IANS
Madhu Chopra Offers Sneak Peek Into Priyanka Chopra's 'The Bluff' Universe (Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting in Australia for 'The Bluff', was joined by her mother Madhu Chopra who shared a glimpse into the sets of the upcoming film.

Madhu re-shared a post on Instagram stories which gave a glimpse into the world of 'The Bluff', which also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo.

“On set #TheBluff movie with @Priyankachopra @madhuchopra,” is the post's caption. 'The Bluff' is set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, and sees Priyanka in the role of a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Priyanka recently posted a picture from the sets of the film which shows a vintage gun. She wrote on the picture: “Wild! Our period appropriate props are so cool #thebluff #moviemaking.”

The actress had also celebrated 20 years of her film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ co-starring Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar and shared a throwback photograph on her Instagram.

She captioned the picture: “20 years of being Rani! Woah! Those brows tho.” Directed by David Dhawan, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, was a blockbuster released in 2004.

The film traced the story of a hilarious love triangle involving Samir essayed by Salman, Rani played by Priyanka and Sunny as Akshay Kumar. The film was an amalgamation of comedy, romance, and a series of quirky misunderstandings.

