Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's Wedding Reception: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F Attend

Producer Madhu Mantena and his wife and writer Ira Trivedi hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai and invited who's who from the Bollywood fraternity to celebrate the occasion. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:57 AM IST

Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's Wedding Reception: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F Attend

New Delhi: Film producer Madhu Mantena and yoga instructor and writer Ira Trivedi, who got hitched on Sunday in an intimat wedding ceremony, hosted a reception party for their close friends and colleagues from film industry in Mumbai. Their marriage was a low-key affair held on Sunday afternoon with limited friends and family members, which was followed by a grand reception in the evening. 

Meanwhile, a host of Bollywood celebrties including Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Kartik Aaryan, Fardeen Khan, Alaya F, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Bendre, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Sunny Leone and others were seen arriving at the wedding reception of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi. 

Meanwhile, 'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan were captured sharing a rare moment inside the venue. 

Earlier in the day, Ira Trivedi took to social media and shared glimpses from their beautiful wedding ceremony. "I'M complete now," she wrote in the caption, referencing her and Mantena's first names.

On Saturday, Madhu and Ira hosted the mehendi ceremony, which was attended by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. 

