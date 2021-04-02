हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene's exotic vacation pictures from Maldives

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit is in the Maldives with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and sons. The actress and her husband  have been regularly sharing glimpse from their exotic Madlives holiday. 

Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene&#039;s exotic vacation pictures from Maldives
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene, who recently jetted off to the Maldives with their sons, have been regularly sharing glimpses from their vacation on the land of paradise on Instagram. In the latest photo shared by Mr Nene on his Instagram, the couple can be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset. 

 "Another day and another sunset in paradise!" Shriram Nene captioned his post. Check it his post below. 

Shriram also shared a selfie video before he and Madhuri went snorkelling together. Showing fans the view in the background, he said, “It is gorgeous. Look at the weather. We are meant to hop on a boat and go snorkelling, so we will tell you about all that in a little while. Hope you guys are doing okay and staying safe!”

Madhuri Dixit

Earlier this week, Shriram shared a video from a speedboat and wrote on Instagram, “Every day is wonderful depending on how you see things. But this week is amazing. Touched down @SonevaJani and loving life…”

 

Madhuri Dixit, on Tuesday, shared her first picture from her latest trip to the Maldives. "Hello from paradise," she wrote. She can be seen wearing a printed top and blue shorts in the photo and she paired her outfit with a sun hat.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene tied the knit in October 1999 and are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan. After her marriage, she shifted to the US for a few years. She made her comeback to the Hindi film industry in 2007 with 'Aaja Nachle'. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer flick 'Kalank', also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan among others. She is currently seen as a judge on reality show 'Dance Deewane'.

Known as Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit has several blockbusters to her credits with likes of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Devdas', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Khalnayak', 'Saajan', 'Tezaab', 'Beta', 'Koyla', 'Pukar', 'Prem Granth' among others. 

