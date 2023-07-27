Watch: Madhuri Dixit Nene Drives A Motorboat On Lake Como

Madhuri Dixit, known for her flawless dancing skills and exceptional acting, has earned millions of fans from across the globe. The timeless beauty always treats her fans to glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional career. Her Instagram handle is full of captivating posts, pictures and videos. Recently, the actress displayed a contrasting side of her personality. During a recent vacation with her family at the picturesque Lake Como, Madhuri confidently drives a motorboat, the video of which was shared by her husband Dr. Shriram Nene. The interesting video has left Madhuri’s fans starstruck.

Madhuri Dixit’s Contrasting Avatar

In the video shared by Dr. Nene, the couple can be seen enjoying on a motorboat. The selfie video captured by Dr. Nene shows the exciting moment when Madhuri Dixit took charge of the motorboat with utmost confidence. Their younger son, Ryan was also present and they were all enjoying their vacation with joy and happiness. Dr. Sriram Nene captioned the post, "From Lake Como with Love to brighten your day. When the boss takes the wheel!"



Fans Call Madhuri Dixit ‘BossQueen’

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans immediately flooded the comment section with their views on the actress and her family.

One fan wrote, “BossQueen takes the wheel!”

Another fan playfully remarked, “The boss looks just a little bit anxious.”

Users also showered Madhuri with compliments as one of them commented, “Boss slaying. Beautiful Madhuri Mam” and “Missing you, when will we see you onscreen.”

Madhuri Dixit went for a printed boho shirt which she paired with a black spaghetti top and chic olive shorts for her motorboat riding day. She completed her look with black sunglasses and minimal makeup, which added to her radiant natural beauty. On the other hand, Dr. Shriram Nene sported a casually stylish ensemble.

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the OTT series Maja Ma and The Fame Game. While Maja Ma premiered on Prime Video, The Fame Game is streaming on Netflix. Next, she is likely to star in the fourth installment of the Dhamaal franchise alongside Anil Kapoor.