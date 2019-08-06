Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' clocks 25 years!

It has been 25 years since Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' hit the big screens. And the film still manages to bring a smile on our faces. The cult classic wasn't a mere film but a rich source of inspiration for people of all age groups. It also brought about a revolution in Indian weddings in the 90s.

As the film completed a milestone today, Madhuri took a walk down the memory lane and shared a special video in which she can be seen recreating her famous "Uh-hu, Uh-hu" moment.

She shared the short clip celebrating 25 years of the film on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart."

Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart_ #SoorajBarjatya @rajshrifilms #25YearsOfHAHK pic.twitter.com/nJBgjCWkId — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2019

Madhuri celebrating the occasion in her own inimitable style by placing 'the jootis' and Tuffy's look-alike stuffed toy along with the puja thali on the table definitely makes us nostalgic and we still can't get over Nisha teasing Prem with her Uh-hu moments!

The 'Kalank' actor also posted a video taking the Gulel challenge and nominated Salman, Renuka Shahane, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sonakshi Sinha to take it up.

Apart from Madhuri, Renuka Shahane, who played Mohnish Bahl's wife in the film, thanked Rajshri Films' Sooraj Barjatya for giving her a "once-in-a-lifetime role".

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Gratitude to Sooraj Barjatya and Rajshri Films for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. Thank you to the ever-increasing audience of cinema-goers for showering their love and blessings on this big-hearted family film. #25YearsofHAHK"

Anupam Kher, who played the role of Madhuri and Renuka's father in the film, was cast opposite Reema Lagoo in the movie. He took to Twitter to congratulate Barjatya and the star cast, while also adding that the film changed the concept of marriages in India.

"Congratulations to #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever," Anupam wrote.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' was a modern take on the 1982 film 'Nadiya Ke Paar'. It was the first Indian film to gross Rs 100 crore at the box office.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' won 13 Filmfare Awards, which included those for Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress. The blockbuster became a turning point in Madhuri and Salman's careers.

Madhuri, who played the role of Nisha in the 1994 Sooraj Barjatya-directorial, was romantically paired opposite Salman's character (Prem). Madhuri played Renuka's younger sister in the film.

The cult classic also featured Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath and Bindu among others.