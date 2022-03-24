हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit, hubby Shriram Nene rent Mumbai house for Rs 12.5 lakh per month - See inside pics!

Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene's new house: The project took 45 days to complete the renovation work.

Madhuri Dixit, hubby Shriram Nene rent Mumbai house for Rs 12.5 lakh per month - See inside pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene have reportedly rented out a plush apartment in a high-rise building, located in Worli, Mumbai for a whopping Rs 12.5 lakh a month. The B-Town couple has taken the house on lease, as per several reports. 

Interior designer Apoorva Shroff, who has designed the house for the couple, told Pinkvilla, "The brief was to give the new home of the star couple a quick makeover. The apartment located on 29th floor of a Worli high rise had a spectacular view of the city sparkling below at night and ample of light filtering in from all directions during the day. Along with time being a major constraint, another challenge was convincing the clients to move out of their comfortable palette of nudes and experimenting with colours." 

Shroff shared details of the house on Instagram along with a few photos. The caption reads: "This was the home before we started! Lucky for us, we didn't need to make too many structural changes. It was all about getting the right vibe, a home that is warm, cozy and most importantly, reflects my clients' personalities." 

The project took 45 days to complete the renovation work of the house as per the taste of Madhuri and her family. 

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in The Fame Game, featuring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. It has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, and produced by Karan Johar. The Fame Game began streaming from February 25, 2022 on Netflix.

 

