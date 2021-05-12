Madhuri Dixit is 'back on set', days after second dose of COVID vax

Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday took to Instagram to inform fans that she was "back on set".

The 53-year-old veteran had taken her second dose of the COVID vaccine a while back, and on Instagram she has posted a series of pictures where she strikes classic poses in a shimmering silver saree and matching blouse. She completes her look with matching neck piece, earrings and a single bracelet on the right hand. She wears her hair open and goes for matching heels in the photo-op of three images.

"Back on set," she wrote as caption with the images, along with a film projector emoji.

While the actress did not share details about what the shoot, it seems like she faced the camera for a special shoot.

Currently, Madhuri is readying to enter the OTT space with the thriller series "Finding Anamika". She plays a superstar actress who goes missing one day. The show also features Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor.