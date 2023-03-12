Madhuri Dixit Leaves For Mother Snehlata Dixit’s Funeral With Husband Shriram Nene, Son Ryan- See Pics

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dikshit died on Sunday. She was 90 years old. The funeral of her mother Snehlata Dixit took place at a crematorium in Worli. As the paparazzi clicked her, Madhuri Dixit looked heartbroken at her mother’s demise and was teary-eyed.

Madhuri was seen along with her husband Dr Shri Ram Nene, son Ryan and other family members. Make-up artist Mickey Contractor was also there to support the family in their moment of grief.

See the pics

Earlier in the day, Madhuri Dixit had shared the news in a statement issued to the media. "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones," the statement, signed by the actor and her husband Shriram Nene, read.

Madhuri, who is the youngest of the four siblings, had shared a heartwarming post on her mother's 90th birthday last year. "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's best friend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness! Madhuri had penned, along with rare and unseen pictures of her mother," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of her mother. The cause of her mother’s death, however, is still not known.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s film ‘Maja Maa’ alongside Rithwik Bhowmik and Gajraj Rao.