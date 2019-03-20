Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shriram Nene adopt a puppy

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Actress-producer Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Nene have adopted an abandoned puppy rescued by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

Mumbai: Actress-producer Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Nene have adopted an abandoned puppy rescued by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

The puppy was adopted on their son Arin`s birthday on March 17. 

"Abandoning a companion dog or cat is the cruellest thing to do. I`m happy we will be able to give this pup a new lease of life," Madhuri said in a statement.

This is not the first time that Madhuri and her family have given a home to a dog in need. Their dog Riya, who passed away, was also adopted. 

