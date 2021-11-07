Madhuri Dixit poses with hubby Shriram and son Arin for a family photo in Italy!

New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit Nene is having a gala time with family in Italy and now her husband Dr Shriram Nene has shared a family photo from their trip to Florence on Sunday morning.

Sharing the picture with his wife Madhuri and elder son Arin, Shriram wrote, “Where you are is secondary as long as your family is with you. But have to admit Florence was pretty cool. #SundayFunday #SelfieSunday #FamilyIsEverything #Florence #italy..”

In the picture, the trio posed for the camera while dressed in a comfy wear.

For the unversed, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene tied the knit in October 1999 and are proud parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan.

After her marriage, she shifted to the US for a few years. She made her comeback to the Hindi film industry in 2007 with 'Aaja Nachle'.

The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer flick 'Kalank', also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan among others. She is currently seen as a judge on the reality show 'Dance Deewane'.

Known as Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit has several blockbusters to her credits with likes of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Devdas', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Khalnayak', 'Saajan', 'Tezaab', 'Beta', 'Koyla', 'Pukar', 'Prem Granth' among others