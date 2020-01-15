Madhuri Dixit raises heartbeats with throwback pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and Instagram to share the blast from the past where she is seen posing with her ever gorgeous expressions donning a pink saree and matching bracelet.

New Delhi: Dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit raised heartbeats of her fans by dropping a breathtaking throwback picture of herself on Tuesday.

The actor took to her Twitter and Instagram to share the blast from the past where she is seen posing with her ever gorgeous expressions donning a pink saree and matching bracelet.

The 52-year-old actor captioned the picture with the first line of her old classic song "Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nazrein mili dil dhadka

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Scores of fans of the diva flooded the post with compliments. This isn`t the first time that the diva has posted a throwback picture from her early days in cinema.

Dixit was last seen in the multi-starrer `Kalank` alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Kemmu.

Madhuri, along with husband Shriram, has turned producer for a Marathi film titled `Panchak.`

The film, which stars Adinath Kothare, will be directed by Jayant Jathar.

