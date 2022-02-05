हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pandit Birju Maharaj

Pandit Birju Maharaj had died after suffering a heart attack in the wee hours of January 17, 2022.

Madhuri Dixit remembers Pandit Birju Maharaj on birth anniversary, shares a heart-touching post!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit recently shared a social media post in remembrance of her guru and Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj, who had passed away on January 17 at the age of 84.

The `Hum Aapke Hain Koun` actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story that had a clip in which Pandit Birju and Madhuri could be seen performing together on stage.

Along with the video, she wrote, "You`ve left memories that will forever remain etched in our hearts, Maharajji. The one who redefined every mudra, every single expression the one who redefined dance itself for me. Here`s remembering everyone`s favourite Pandit Birju Maharaj."

Pandit Birju Maharaj had died after suffering a heart attack in the wee hours of January 17. Apart from being a renowned Kathak dancer, he was also a well-known classical singer and had lent his voice to several films.

Maharaj, as he was known, had worked with Madhuri in several films including `Dil Toh Pagal Hai`, `Devdas` and `Dedh Ishqiya`. They worked on `Kaahe Chhed Mohe` for `Devdas` and `Jagaave Saari Raina` for `Dedh Ishqiya`.

He taught her the delicate and intricate dance moves for which Madhuri is still famous in the country, and around the globe. 

 

DNA: America and Russia standing on the verge of war - why is India 'worried'?