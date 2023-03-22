topStoriesenglish2586765
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Madhuri Dixit To Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Actresses Known For Their Thumkas

Let's take a look at the Bollywood actresses who are known for their thumkas and breathtaking dance moves.

New Delhi: Bollywood dance numbers have always been enjoyed by the audience. Of these dance numbers, thumkas are one step that is immensely popular among the masses. It is indeed because of the charm of the actress that they add to their thumkas in the song. Time and again the audience saw different actresses be it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty to Shraddha Kapoor, creating magic on the screens with their thumkas.  

Let’s have a look at the actresses with the best and most popular thumkas in Bollywood. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan  

When Aishwarya made her special appearance in the song "Kajra Re" from Bunty Aur Babli, she truly took over the entire nation with her killer thumkas setting the bar of hotness a notch higher. Apart from this, time and again, the actress made the audience go crazy with her thumkas in songs like Ishq Kamina, Tere Bina, and many more.  

Madhuri Dixit Nene  

One of the best dancers in Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit's dance numbers have always been loved by the audience. Be it Aja nachle, Dola re Dola, and many more, her thumkas in a song are something that has always made the audience fall in love with her. 

Shilpa Shetty  

Shilpa Shetty's thumkas in 'Main aai hoon UP Bihar lootne' drove not only UP and Bihar but the entire nation for sure. Ever since then, the actress is ruling the industry as the thumka queen and has proved there is no one like her.  

Shraddha Kapoor  

While leaving everyone impressed with her dancing spectacle in her films this time Shraddha totally ruled over the hearts of the masses with her killer thumkas in 'Show Me The Thumka' song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This has become one of the most loved hook steps of this time with people performing it on different occasions. 

