Madhuri Dixit Was Once Asked By Director To Remove Her Blouse For A Scene, THIS Is What Happened Next

New Delhi: Director Tinnu Anand, who has worked in Hindi films for many decades recently appeared on Radio Nasha and while recalling the throwback nostalgia, he shared a rather unpleasant incident from the shooting schedule of the 1989 movie Shanakht featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.

Tinnu Anand opened up on what really happened on-sets of the movie, "In the scene, Amitabh is tied up in chains by the villain in that carriage. He is trying to protect Madhuri but he gets overpowered by these goons. So Madhuri’s character says why are you attacking a man in chains when a woman is standing in front of you,” he recalled.

Further, he said that he had narrated the entire sequence to Madhuri before he signed her. "I had narrated the entire sequence to Madhuri and I told her that you have to remove your blouse and for the first time, we should see you in your bra. And I am not going to hide anything behind a haystack or anything. Because you are offering yourself to help a man who is trying to help you. So it is a very important situation and I want to shoot it on the first day. She said okay. I said you can design your bra, whatever you want. You don’t have to wear a 'bra bra' but you can design your own bra, I don’t mind. But it has to be a bra because you are opening your blouse, offering yourself." Anand added.

But on the day of the shoot, Madhuri had cold feet and refused to shoot the scene. "I asked what happened. She said, ‘Tinnu, I don’t want to do this particular scene.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, you have to do this scene.’ She said, ‘No, I don’t want to.’ I said, ‘Okay, pack up, say goodbye to the film. I’ll cancel my shoot," he recalled telling to her.

Eventually, the shooting was resumed but it was wrapped up in only five days and Tinnu Anand-Madhuri never really collaborated after that again. The veteran actor-filmmaker will be next seen in Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire which also stars Prabhas.