Madhuri Dixit's Mother Snehlata Dixit Passes Away At 90

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit passed away at the age of 90. The cause of her death is not known yet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mumbai: Bollywood film actress Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit died here on Sunday. She was 90 years old. The Bollywood actor shared the news in a statement issued to the media. "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones," the statement, signed by the actor and her husband Shriram Nene, read. 

Snehlata Dixit's last rites will be performed here at Worli's Vaikunth Dham at 3 pm. Madhuri, who is the youngest of the four siblings, had shared a heartwarming post on her mother's 90th birthday last year. "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's best friend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness! Madhuri had penned, along with rare and unseen pictures of her mother," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of her mother. 

See the post shared by Madhuri Dixit on her Aai's birthday

The cause of her mother’s death, however, is still not known. 

