Madonna to get $1 mn for performing two songs

Los Angeles: Singer Madonna is set to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel, and it will reportedly cost the organizers $1 million.

The superstar, 60, is said to have agreed to make a guest appearance at the annual event which will be held in Tel Aviv in May, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Madonna will perform two songs -- one of her hits and a new track -- in what would be one of the show's most expensive bookings to date, the European Broadcasting Union confirmed to the newspaper Haaretz.

The "Material girl" singer will reportedly bring an entourage of 160 people for the show.

It is believed that the singer has already engaged in conflict with the contest's producers because the song she plans to debut contains a political message.

The Eurovision performance would be Madonna's fourth in Israel. The mother-of-six previously performed in the state in 1993, 2009 and 2012.