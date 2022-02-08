हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
praveen kumar sobti

‘Mahabharat' actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who played Bheem dies at 74

Praveen Kumar Sobti was also an athelete and represented India across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970.

‘Mahabharat&#039; actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who played Bheem dies at 74

New Delhi: Actor-athlete Praveen Kumar Sobti, best known for playing Bheem in the TV series ‘Mahabharat’ and for winning an Asian Games gold medal, died following a cardiac arrest late Monday (February 7) evening. He was 74.

The actor breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence here.

"He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 PM following a cardiac arrest," a relative of Praveen told PTI.

Praveen represented the country across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970.

He also won a silver medal in Hammer Throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games.

The athlete gained further popularity after he began his acting career and featured as Bheem in BR Chopra's classic ‘Mahabharat’ in 1988.

He is survived by wife, daughter, two younger brothers and a sister. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
praveen kumar sobtiRIP Praveen Kumar SobtiPraveen Kumar Sobti deadMahabharatBheemBR Chopra MahabharatAsian GamesAsian Games 1966Asian Games 1970
Next
Story

'Music is orphaned,' writes Nitin Mukesh mourning Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Must Watch

PT6M8S

News Rush: Joe Biden's advice