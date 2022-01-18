Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj and IAS officer wife separate after 12 years!

New Delhi: Famous actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who became a household name after playing Shri Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat series announced separation from his wife Smita Gate of 12 years.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Nitish Bharadwaj said, "Yes, I filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019. I do not want to get into the reasons why we separated. The matter is in court right now. All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core."

Talking about marriage in general, he quipped, "I am a firm believer in the institution, but I have been unlucky. Generally, the reasons for the breakdown of a marriage can be infinite, sometimes it’s because of an uncompromising attitude or lack of compassion or it could be a result of ego and self-centred thinking. But it’s the children who suffer the most when a family breaks down. So, the onus is on the parents to ensure that there’s minimum collateral damage that their children have to go through."

For the unversed, Nitish's wife is an IAS officer and the couple has twin daughters, who are currently living in Indore with their mother.

Nitish was earlier married to Monisha Patil from 1991 to 2005 and has a daughter and son. He married Smita in 2009.

On the work front, Nitish was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'.