Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death, wishes late actor spoke to him once

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and untimely demise sent shiver and shock waves across the nation. Not just his family, friends but fans, film fraternity amongst many others mourned the talented actor. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

His suicide once again brought back the ghost of nepotism and outsider debate in Bollywood.

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Shri Krishna's role in epic show 'Mahabharat' by BR Chopra shared his thoughts on Twitter and mourned Sushant's death. He wrote: SSR so much love for the stars that you went there so soon? I wish you had spoken to me once my dear fellow. I hope the society starts realising how lonely & helpless a man can be when he has to face his life struggles alone, without any emotional support RIP & smile from the sky

Nitish and Sushant worked together in 'Kedarnath' movie recently.

Internet is flooded with condolences and heartfelt messages pouring in for the late actor, who touched a million hearts in a short span of time.

The rising telly star became a household name after his debut in 2008 show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta by Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms. As Manav of 'Pavitra Rishta', he became a TV heartthrob of millions. Soon he made his sensational debut in movies with Abhishek Kapoor`s 2013 release Kai Po Che!, which is based on Chetan Bhagat`s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

He went on star in movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta. Sushant was also seen in Netflix release 'Drive' co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

He was last seen Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya', and more recently successful release by Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore'.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Monday, June 15, 2020. Many B-Town celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma, Krystl D'Souza, Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor amongst others were seen paying their last respects to the departed soul amid heavy downpour.