Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Govinda Casts His Vote Despite Recent Health Setback

Mumbai: Actor-politician Govinda was seen casting his vote at a polling booth in the city on Wednesday despite his health issues.

The actor was dressed in all-white, as he walked towards his car and limped a bit. He was seen flaunting his inked finger. He also interacted with the paparazzi as he posed for pictures. This marks his first public appearance after he was discharged from a Mumbai hospital last month post a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When the paparazzi stationed at the polling booth asked him if he is doing fine now, post the accidental shooting incident, the actor said, “Sab achcha hai (All is well)”. He was then seen telling the paps “Arey kaahe chichiya rahe ho”.

Last month, Govinda reportedly misfired his gun while cleaning his closet during the wee hours of Tuesday. He suffered an injury to his foot. As per media reports, a small part of the lock of his gun was broken which didn’t inhibit the accidental firing of the gun.

The actor was set to head to Kolkata but prior to that he thought of organising his closet when the unfortunate incident happened because of the gun’s broken lock. At the time of the incident, there were 6 bullets loaded, and one misfired into his foot after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital in Juhu.

The polling for Maharashtra Assembly elections was conducted across 288 constituencies in the state. This time around, 4136 candidates are contesting elections across 288 constituencies in Maharashtra, the state with the highest GDP per capita, and by virtue of it, the highest economy.