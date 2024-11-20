Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Salman Khan Arrives Amid Heavy Security To Cast His Vote

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made his presence felt at the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, arriving under tight security to cast his vote at a polling station in Mumbai. Known for his star power, Salman turned heads with his casual yet stylish attire, sporting a grey T-shirt, jeans, and a black cap.

Captured by social media, Salman was seen briefly posing for photographs with fans outside the polling station before heading in to fulfill his civic duty. Despite the crowd and security, the superstar maintained his composure, highlighting the importance of voting in a democracy.

Have a look at the video here:

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 witnessed an impressive turnout from Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Kiara Advani were also spotted exercising their right to vote, making it a star-studded polling day.

On the professional front, Salman is currently working on his much-anticipated film 'Sikandar,' co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is being shot extensively in Hyderabad and features a stellar cast, including Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi.

Reports suggest that nearly half the film has been completed, with the team aiming to wrap up shooting by January 2025. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and featuring music by Pritam, 'Sikandar' promises a vibrant soundtrack. Two songs, one inspired by Eid with a Qawwali vibe and another celebrating Holi, have already been shot and are expected to become chartbusters.

Scheduled for an Eid 2025 release, 'Sikandar' is set to captivate audiences with its festive tracks and high-energy performances. Salman himself has praised the songs as some of Pritam’s finest work, setting high expectations for the movie’s soundtrack.

Once 'Sikandar' wraps up, Salman is set to collaborate with director Atlee on a new project, currently in the scripting stage. Fans eagerly await more updates about his upcoming ventures.