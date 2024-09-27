Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Attends The Premiere Of 'Dharmaveer 2'

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the premiere of the Marathi film 'Dharmaveer 2'.

Earlier, actor and producer Bobby Deol unveiled the poster of the film 'Dharmaveer 2' alongside Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and the film's cast and crew in Mumbai.

The sequel, following the success of its predecessor, aims to delve deeper into the life and legacy of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.

The event saw the presence of key figures such as Prasad Oak, reprising his role as Anand Dighe, and director Pravin Tarde, who received acclaim for their work in the first instalment of the biographical drama.

Among the producers present were Mangesh Desai from Saahil Motion Arts and Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer of Zee.

Actor Bobby Deol expressed his gratitude and excitement, remarking, "It's an honour to be part of this celebration.

The performance in the first part was commendable, and I congratulate CM Eknath Shinde on his two successful years in government."

The original film, directed by Pravin Tarde, was a commercial hit and received positive reviews for its authentic portrayal of Anand Dighe's life.

The sequel promises to explore new facets of Anand Dighe's life and political journey, aiming to capture the essence of his impactful legacy.

With preparations in full swing, the team is gearing up for a theatrical release on August 9, continuing their cinematic tribute to the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.