Sushant Singh Rajput

Maharashtra Congress leader calls CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'hoax'

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Starting with the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the actor's death.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant on Friday said the CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rathod has been a hoax and a disgrace to the renowned institution.

Taking to Twitter, Sawant said that at least 534 days after the CBI took charge and 474 days since the AIIMS ruled out murder in the case of Rajput's death, the investigation has been a hoax and disgrace to the renowned institution. The Congress leader took to social media to pay tribute to the actor on his birth anniversary.

"Tribute to a talented actor #SushantSinghRajput on his birth anniversary. His unfortunate death was horribly misused by Modi govt & BJP for cheap electoral gains in Bihar. Cheap stunt to defame & destabilise MVA govt," Sawant said. "534 days of CBI took charge & 474 days since the AIIMS ruled out murder. CBI, which shows extraordinary efficiency in investigating matters related to opposition leaders, continues to drag its feet on the SSR case. This investigation has been a hoax & disgrace to this renowned institution," he tweeted. 

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Starting with the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the actor's death.

 

