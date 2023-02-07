Maharashtra Government to Build a Memorial Near Haji Ali Chowk to Celebrate Lata Mangeshkar’s Legacy

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has planned a memorial for Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and it will come up near Haji Ali chowk in the Tardeo area of Mumbai, which is close to Peddar Road where the late singer lived. The `bhoomi pujan` for the memorial was done on Monday by Usha Mangeshkar, sister of Lata Mangeshkar, who was also the chief guest at the event.

Monday was death anniversary of the legendary singer. The memorial has been planned in the shape of a tree which has been designed by Lekha Washington. The construction of the memorial has been proposed by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. It will be completed in three to four months and will be built by BMC and Maharashtra government.

"Lata Mangeshkar (Didi) is immortal, we are making this memorial here because it`s near Lata Mangeshkar`s home around 100m. We are trying to name `Coastal Road` after Lata Mangeshkar. The Maharashtra government is building Lata musical institute in different corners of Maharashtra. The memorial will have a unique structure of stone and clouds," said Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Usha Mangeshkar said that it is a big honour for the late singer and the family. "The government is doing good work. We want Lata didi`s memorial all over the country." Many actors were also present at the event. Actor Shivaji Satam told ANI that the memorial is a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. "We miss her. Lata didi is immortal and we learn many things from Lata didi like remaining rooted after success and living as humans. Memorials will fall short for Lata Mangeshkar."

Aadinath Mangeshkar, the nephew of Lata Mangeshkar, said the memorial is a good gesture on the part of the government in honour of the famous singer. "It`s a tribute to Lata didi. We thank the government and BMC. It's a great gesture for fans of Lata Mangeshkar. "Lekha Washington told ANI that the structure of the memorial will be different and unique. "It looks like trees are flying in clouds. The structure will be different and unique. The memorial will be completed in three months. I am really excited about it."