Kangana Ranaut

Maharashtra government will know how state is collapsing if they stop being obsessed with me: Kangana Ranaut

Earlier in September, Kangana`s office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished by the BMC.

Maharashtra government will know how state is collapsing if they stop being obsessed with me: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished actor Kangana Ranaut`s Mumbai office, the actor on Monday said that "if they (Maharashtra government) stop being obsessed with me, they will know how the entire state is collapsing".

Responding to a tweet, Kangana said: "Meanwhile Maharashtra government k-k-k-k-kNgnaa ..... if they stop being obsessed with me they will know how the entire state is collapsing."

On Monday morning, at least ten people were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound in Bhiwandi, Thane. The incident happened at around 3:40 am. Five people were also injured.

Earlier in September, Kangana`s office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished by the BMC. Post which the `Tanu Weds Manu` star, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

The corporation had earlier filed an affidavit in the High Court stating that Ranaut has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan, and termed her allegations against it as "baseless".

