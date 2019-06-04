Maha minister fumes over Payal Rohatgi's controversial tweet, says 'strict action' will be taken

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi has landed herself in fresh trouble after she tweeted about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's caste. Her controversial remark has invited wrath of many and later she had to apologise for her comment.

In her tweet, Payal referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji a 'Shudra'. After getting flak for her statement, she posted a video and apologised for the same. However, her controversial tweet caught the attention of various political leaders, who too expressed their displeasure.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister of Finance and Forests department in Maharashtra has expressed his anger and slammed the actress for making such a statement. He said that the government will not tolerate such a comment on Chhatrapati Shivaji and strict action will be taken against the actress.

Earlier, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik too demanded strict action and police complaint against the actress.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj formed the Maratha empire. In 1674, he was crowned as the Chhatrapati of his realm at Raigad. The Maratha warrior is hailed as the towering figure in the nation and especially Maharashtra. His military might expanded widely, forming a strong Maratha navy.