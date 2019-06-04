close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Payal Rohatgi

Maha minister fumes over Payal Rohatgi's controversial tweet, says 'strict action' will be taken

Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi has landed herself in fresh trouble after she tweeted about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's caste. Her controversial remark has invited wrath of many and later she had to apologise for her comment.

Maha minister fumes over Payal Rohatgi&#039;s controversial tweet, says &#039;strict action&#039; will be taken
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi has landed herself in fresh trouble after she tweeted about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's caste. Her controversial remark has invited wrath of many and later she had to apologise for her comment.

In her tweet, Payal referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji a 'Shudra'. After getting flak for her statement, she posted a video and apologised for the same. However, her controversial tweet caught the attention of various political leaders, who too expressed their displeasure.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister of Finance and Forests department in Maharashtra has expressed his anger and slammed the actress for making such a statement. He said that the government will not tolerate such a comment on Chhatrapati Shivaji and strict action will be taken against the actress.

Earlier, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik too demanded strict action and police complaint against the actress.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj formed the Maratha empire.  In 1674, he was crowned as the Chhatrapati of his realm at Raigad. The Maratha warrior is hailed as the towering figure in the nation and especially Maharashtra. His military might expanded widely, forming a strong Maratha navy. 

 

 

 

Tags:
Payal RohatgiPayal Rohatgi tweetChhatrapati Shivaji MaharajSudhir Mungantiwar
Next
Story

Rajkummar Rao warns film industry against impersonators

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Doctor beats up patient at Jaipur hospital