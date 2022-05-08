हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu gets emotional at 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' pre-release event

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. The movie is slated for its grand release on May 12.

Mahesh Babu gets emotional at &#039;Sarkaru Vaari Paata&#039; pre-release event
Photo courtesy: Instagram

HYDERABAD: Superstar Mahesh Babu, who was present to at the 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' pre-release event, had become quite emotional as he addressed his fans.

The film, which will star Mahesh Babu in the lead role, will be about the banking system. The film is currently generating a lot of positive buzz, as there are only a couple of days for its release. The makers of Parasuram Petla's film held a pre-release event in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Mahesh Babu, who appeared to be very optimistic about the success of his upcoming commercial drama, became emotional when speaking about his fans' devotion to him.

"A lot has changed in the last two years. I've lost some of my closest friends (referring to the death of his brother Ramesh Babu), but your admiration for me has never wavered," Mahesh said as tears streamed down his face.

"I hope your love will stay with me forever," the superstar said, tearfully.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. The movie is slated for its grand release on May 12.

Mahesh Babu
