New Delhi: South superstar Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar’s nine year old daughter Sitara is super excited as her father’s film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ releases today. Sitara made her music video debut in the promotional video song ‘Penny’ from the movie. The star kid wants to follow her father’s footsteps and become an actor. She is already friends with female leading ladies Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna. She calls the former her ‘best friend’ and the latter ‘very pretty’. In an interview with TV9, Sitara revealed that she was initially nervous when shooting for ‘Penny’ started but after the first two takes, she became comfortable.

As the conversation flowed, Sitara shared that she even tried to coax Mahesh Babu to add her in the actual Penny song but he refused. “I asked him to add me in the actual Penny song but he said it is already shot. I tried my best,” said Sitara. She also shared that after her elder brother Gautham made his silver screen debut in father’s film ‘1: Nenokkadine’, that she knew she also wanted to act.

Furthermore, Sitara opened up on Mahesh Babu’s co-stars. Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she said “Sam aunty has been like my best friend. Every time I would go on sets, she would play with me. It was so fun. She is awesome”. Sitara had spent time withSamantha on the sets of ‘Dookudu’.

The star kid is also a big fan of Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna. The latter had worked with Mahesh Babu in ‘Sarileru Neekkevaru’, on whose film sets Sitara had spent some time with her. She called Rashmika “very pretty” and “such a kind person”.

Earlier, sharing the poster of Penny, Mahesh Babu had congratulated Sitara and wrote on Instagram, “#Penny... a very special one for me!! Couldn't be prouder, my rockstar! @sitaraghattamaneni”.