Mahesh Babu to launch own clothing brand

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Monday revealed that he is all set to launch his clothing brand called Humbl on August 7.

"Our Humbl endeavour unveils today. Thank you all for the astounding response. For us, The Humbl Co, is not just clothing, it's a way of life. We welcome you all to the HumbleCo family. Stay tuned for the launch on August 7," Mahesh tweeted.

The brand comes with the tagline: Dress like a Dream, Live Real.

Mahesh Babu becomes the second south Indian actor after Vijay Deverakonda to launch his own clothing brand. Last year, "Arjun Reddy" actor Deverakonda unveiled his clothing brand, Rowdy.

On the career front, Mahesh is busy shooting for upcoming Telugu action-drama "Sarileru Neekevvaru", in which he plays an army officer. The project marks Mahesh's maiden collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu and Rajesh Prasad in crucial roles.