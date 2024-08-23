Mahesh Bhatt Strongly Reacts To Son In Law Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Being Criticised

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal may have earned 1000 cr at the box office, but it has been equally criticised and labelled as a toxic film. There are many who openly slammed Animal and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga even indulged in a war of words with the ones who lashed out his film including Javed Akhtar. Amid all the hullabaloo around Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s father-in-law and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has strongly reacted to the film being slammed.

Mahesh Bhatt in his interview with Hindustan Times said,” These are occupational hazards. You can’t have it both. You stand in the sun, you get sunburnt.”. He further added, “That’s also part of entertainment… It is a blood sport. You get into the arena and there will be people celebrating you falling down and there will be people celebrating you triumphing. So that’s a part of it.”

Mahesh Bhatt added the one who are getting criticised have chosen this life, “That’s why the world has very few performers and most of the people are spectators. The world ultimately belongs to the creators, not to the ones who are just sitting out there and throwing brickbats at a good performer. It takes another kind of audacity to be a performer”.

When Ranbir Kapoor had appeared on a podcast with Nikhil Kamath, he addressed the debate around Animal

And said, “Social media played havoc. They need something to talk about, so they really went to town claiming it was a misogynistic film. What happens is that the hard work that you put in… I know the director had made Kabir Singh, which also faced the same thing, the hard work gets diminished. Because it gets this tag, which isn’t true, the perception stayed with this film”.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Animal Park and the film Is going to be more violent claimed Vanga.