Mahesh Manjrekar Opens Up On Homosexuality, Says, 'If My Son Comes And Tells Me That..."

New Delhi: Actor-turned-director Mahesh Manjrekar is promoting his upcoming web series 'Eka Kaaleche Mani' which is based on the life of a homosexual man and his family. During one of his recent interviews, Mahesh Manjrekar said that if his son confesses to be in a relationship with another man, he will be open to accepting it.

In a recent interview with Etimes, Mahesh said that there have been times when people have denied accepting homosexual relationships which lead to an increased number of suicide cases. However, Mahesh asserted that things aren't the same anymore. “There were times when people were not ready to accept these relationships, and so many suicide cases took place due to this issue. But today the acceptance levels are high. Today, if my son comes and tells me that he is in a gay relationship, I will accept it because that is his choice and his life. Let him live the way he wants to. Even if my daughter says so, I will accept the fact."

On his recent project 'Eka Kaaleche Mani', Mahesh shared with ETimes that it is a fun web series which can be watched with family. The story of 'Eka Kaaleche Mani' revolves around a fun family and how the story threads forward when different people intervene into their lives. Mahesh also added that the audience will find the story quite relatable.



One of the leads, Prashant Damle is making his OTT debut with this project. 'Eka Kaaleche Mani' also features Vandana Gupte, Vishakha Subedar and Sameer Chaugule in critical roles. With Prashant's primary focus on Theatre, it was difficult for Mahesh to convince him to be on board. Mahesh Manjrekar is also working on Purana Furniture with Naseeruddin Shah. 'Eka Kaaleche Mani' can be streamed on JioCinema.



