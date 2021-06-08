Mahhi Vij’s brother succumbs to COVID-19, expresses gratitude to Sonu Sood and Bharti Singh for help

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Mahhi Vij’s brother succumbed to COVID-19 a few days back.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and thanked Sonu Sood for his help in finding a hospital bed for her brother. She also called the actor the real hero of her life.

Sharing the image of Sonu’s Twitter post, she wrote, “Thank you @sonu_sood for helping us get a bed for my brother. At times when I had no courage you gave me hope. I would Hope that my brother will be home when somewhere you were battling with the truth. I am forever thankful to you. Thankful for your strength, for your heart that is genuinely trying to help, thankful for your courage, thankful for your positivity and for all the help you are providing to thousands and millions who are in need of help! Thank you @gaurav_richboyz @ketul.richboyz for being there…treating my brother like your own brother. @bharti.laughterqueen for al the positivity you were sending my brother al the videos n keeping a check on his health everyday."

She also thanked Comedienne Bharti Singh for keeping a check on her brother and also for sending funny videos for him in order to cheer him up.

Mahhi had earlier shared a picture of her 25-year-old brother and wrote, "I haven’t lost you I have found you brother.You are my strength.I love you baby bro today,now n forever.Until we meet again love you bacha.How I wish I can rewind a few days n hug you tight and never let u go.We loved you but god loved u more. My hero for life."

Mahhi is a popular face of the Television industry. She is famous for her shows including- ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan,’ ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Laal Ishq’ to name a few.