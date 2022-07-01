NEW DELHI: Television actress 'Mahhi Vij', who is known for playing the role of 'Nakusha' in daily soap 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan', has revealed about being harased and receiving threatening messages from her cook. The actress took to Twitter and shared that the cook was spotted stealing by their nanny and got alerted, resulting in abusing her.

In a now-deleted tweet, the 'Balika Vadhu' actress wrote, "Scared for my and my daughter’s life. Police and Jay caught this cook and now leaving him on bail to kill us. Wow marne ke baad morcha nikalna he openly saud which was shown to police ki chaaku maar dunga tujhe."

Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali file FIR after cook threatens to kill them



In a chat with ETimes, Mahhi Vij shared that the nanny had spotted their cook stealing after which he was alerted. She further shared that it had just been three days since she was aware of her temporary cook stealing things. She further shared that after her husband and actor Jay Bhanushali came to know about his behaviour, he asked the cook to settle the bill and quit the work. However, the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month and when Jay tried to reason out, he threatened them by saying that he would get '200 Biharis' and started hurling abuses, the actress told the publication.

After the incident, the couple rushed to the police station and reported him as they were scared for their daughter Tara. Mahhi also expressed her disappointment after she learnt that the cook will be eventually out on a bail. She expressed her fear stating what if he targets them after coming out of the jail.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali dated each other for some time before they tied the knot in 2011. They welcomed their daughter Tara in August 2019. Mahhi is known for her work in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan', 'Laal Ishq', 'Shubh Kadam', etc. Jay Bhanushali is known for Ekta Kapoor's show 'Kayamath'. He also participated in several reality shows - 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2', 'Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket', 'Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao' and was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

