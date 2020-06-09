हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahima Chaudhary

Mahima Chaudhary opens up on her dreadful accident, says 'I thought I was dying'

Mahima Chaudhary made her sensational film debut in Subhash Ghai's 'Pardes' (1997) co-starring  Shah Rukh Khan and Apurva Agnihotri. 

Mahima Chaudhary opens up on her dreadful accident, says &#039;I thought I was dying&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary opened up on her horrifying road accident which took place many years back when she was shooting for 'Dil Kya Kare' starring Ajay Devgn. 

Bollywoodlife.com quoted the actress, who originally told a leading entertainment portal about her dreadful accident she suffered years back and how the industry reacted back then. 

Mahima Chaudhary was quoted as saying, "Then, I was working for Ajay Devgn and Kajol's home production film ‘Dil Kya Kare' with Prakash Jha. During that, in Bengaluru, while on my way to the studio, I had a massive accident where a truck hit my car, and the glass of my car went into my face mostly."

"I thought I was dying, and at that point, no one even helped me get to the hospital. It is only after reaching the hospital, much later, when my mother came, Ajay came and they went to discuss. I got up and saw my face in the mirror and saw the horror. When they did the surgery on me, they took out 67 glass pieces."

"I get teary-eyed when I talk about it. I had to be stitched, stapled and had to be indoors and not be exposed to sunlight. My room was completely blacked out. I didn't look at myself; there was no mirror. Lights which had UV rays light couldn't be there so that the marks don't stay", she said.

About her career, Mahima added, "There were a lot of movies that I had lined up for myself during that time, and I had to let go. I didn't want people to know because at that time, people were not that supportive. If at that time, I had discussed it and said that I had cut myself like this, they would have said... 'oh, iska toh chehra kharab ho gaya (her face has been destroyed), let's sign someone else."

Mahima Chaudhary made her sensational film debut in Subhash Ghai's 'Pardes' (1997) co-starring  Shah Rukh Khan and Apurva Agnihotri. 

 

