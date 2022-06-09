New Delhi: The gorgeous Pardes girl, Mahima Chaudhry is battling breast cancer and the big revelation came through an emotional video shared by veteran actor Anupam Kher on Instagram. The video message shows her disclosing her tough journey and how the actress is dealing with it.

MAHIMA CHAUDHRY BATTLES BREAST CANCER

The actress, who is strongly battling the deadly c-word has opened up on her health condition. Anupam Kher wrote in the caption: Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers

In the video, Mahima disclosed that now she is recovering and doing fine. It was only after Anupam Kher called her for a film offer that she disclosed her illness to him.

We wish the actress a jet speed recovery!