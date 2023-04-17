Mahima Chaudhry's Mother Passes Away Due To Prolonged Illness

New Delhi: In a rather saddening update, actor Mahima Chaudhry's mother passed away a few days ago after a prolonged illness. The actor would often take to social media and drop photos with her mother. While she did not share the update about her mother's demise on social media, she confirmed the reports with a portal.

Mahima confirmed the report about her mother's demise with Indian Express and stated, "My dearest, dearest mother passed."

It was in 2021 when she posted a series of photos with her mother. Netizens commented about how they shared an uncanny resemblance with each other. Sharing the photos, Mahima wrote, “My Mummy (sic)”, backed by red heart and strong emojis.

For the unvesed, Mahima Chaudhry won the fight against breast cancer a few years back. The story was told through the lens of Anupam Kher, who had called her to play a part in his 525th film 'The Signature'. The actor had opened up about her cancer journey and revealed that she had been cancer-free for three-four months. Her diagnosis was revealed in a video by actor Anupam Kher, who was shooting a film with her.

In an interview with The Times Of India, the actor had shared that her treatment lasted for four months in Mumbai, but that the journey was “difficult” to navigate. “I can’t even begin to tell you how difficult the treatment was for me. I don’t want to talk about that because I don’t want people to get rattled by it. It is curable, so I don’t want anyone to be afraid of the treatment,” she had said.

On the work front, Mahima Chaudhry is set to essay the role of author-activist and former PM Indira Gandhi's confidante Pupul Jayakar, in Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency'. The upcoming film has been directed and produced by Kangana and is based on 1977 Indian Emergency. The film stars Kangana in the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.